The hairdressing industry is full of exciting opportunities to hone your skills and grow a fulfilling career. As such, many individuals across the country strive to make it their full-time passion. However, before you pick up the scissors and comb, it’s important that you also consider some of the downsides to this occupation. These are the top disadvantages of working as a hairdresser and what you can do to mitigate them.

Dealing With Dissatisfied Clients

As with any role that has hands-on interaction with other people, you’re going to get a few difficult or angry clients throughout your time as a hairdresser. Part of the job is knowing how to interact with them while maintaining a professional and calm demeanor. This is easier said than done, and blowups still happen within the salon. So, knowing what to expect and stopping yourself from taking it personally is the key to successfully navigating these situations.

There’s a Lot of Competition

As previously alluded to, there’s also a lot of competition in the haircutting industry. With thousands of young professionals flocking to your local salons, you might find that landing a full-time position is harder than you first thought. Fortunately, skilled stylists are in high demand. As such, getting an additional certificate in skillsets like coloring and hair treatment can go a long way in helping you stand out among the rest.

The Physical Demands

Another of the top disadvantages of working as a hairdresser is the toll it can take on your body over time. From the stress of standing all day to the strain of holding your shears, this job is physically demanding. Over time, it can cause you to develop several different ailments, such as neck pain, poor posture, and carpal tunnel syndrome. On the plus side, though, there are several ways to mitigate these symptoms, such as taking regular breaks, performing the proper wrist stretches, and using ergonomically designed cutting tools.

Lack of Health Insurance and Benefits

When you work as an independent stylist, it’s legally the same as working for yourself. As such, you have none of the benefits associated with working through a major salon business. This means no dental, health, or life insurance to protect you from an accident or a developing medical condition. So, you must find out what your options are on your own.

Though working as a hairdresser comes with its share of disadvantages, many still find that this job is one of the most fulfilling on the globe. It allows you to work with people and give them a look they adore. As such, if this is your calling, don’t let anything stand in your way.