The Village at Germantown reports fourth death among COVID-19 positive-testing residents

Administrators of The Village at Germantown today reported the death of a fourth resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, to state and local public health officials.

Two other residents of the retirement community’s Skilled Nursing unit remain hospitalized though reportedly asymptomatic for COVID-19. All six residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had been in and out of hospitals or other healthcare facilities in recent weeks and have serious underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened by these deaths and mourn the loss of our friends and neighbors,” said Michael K. Craft, chief executive officer of The Village. “And we are determined to do all we can do to protect the health and safety of our residents and our associates.”

There are no positive tests among residents or employees of The Village’s Long-Term Care, Memory Care, Assisted-Living or Independent Living areas.

Just today, however, test results came back positive for COVID-19 for a short-term rehabilitation resident, who also had been in and out of the hospital. The patient returned to the hospital this weekend before the patient’s COVID-19 status was known.

“We do not believe the patient had contact with others who tested positive while here,” said Craft, who noted that The Village had already taken steps to offer testing to all front-line employees who work in the healthcare units as a pro-active, precautionary measure.

State and local health department officials have acknowledged previously that the staff at The Village has prepared well and responded appropriately to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the community.