The Ways Businesses Are Responding to the Pandemic

Amidst an unprecedented crash in the economy, many businesses are finding themselves implementing practices they have never foreseen using. Their resilience has caused them to develop ways to face the crisis and develop strategies to forge through it. Here we share a few different ways businesses are responding to the pandemic.

Finding Different Ways to Serve Their Clients

A business is kept alive by its clients, and many companies are finding creative ways to still fulfill the needs of their customer-bases. Whether it be curbside pickup or offering online workout training, businesses are providing customers with what they need, even if it’s in an unconventional manner.

Growing Their Digital Presence

Due to the majority of the population spending their time at home, internet usage is way up. This means that many business owners are turning to the web in order to maintain their presence and keep in touch with customers. They’re taking this opportunity to increase their visibility on social media and market in more personable ways, including using email. Using the internet to their advantage allows them to maintain brand awareness.

Focusing on Company Culture

One of the things employers are focusing their time on is nurturing what helps their business best succeed—their employees. They’re hosting video meetings where they’re growing their employees’ education in areas they may not have had time to focus on before. Owners are also taking the time to make sure that everyone can communicate, even at home, and making sure their employees have everything they need when it’s time to start working in-person again.

Cutting Their Own Salaries

In order to keep their business afloat and their employees employed, some business owners have decided to temporarily cut their entire salaries. They’re choosing to make the sacrifice needed to invest money that would have gone into their own pockets into the business instead. This is also fostering employee loyalty, as their bosses are doing what they need to in order to avoid laying anyone off.