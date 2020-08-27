The weeks are just flying by—and before we know it, the holidays will be here again. If you want to savor summer while it’s still around, we can help you out. Below, we share a few things your family needs to do before summer ends. After all, this season is about making memories!

Catch Up With Loved Ones

It’s no secret that life gets busy; however, families tend to take things slower during this season. Perhaps they’ll spend some time at their lake houses or take advantage of time off work. In this case, why not reconnect with those you haven’t heard from in a while? Have everyone gather ‘round the kitchen island for weekly video calls with cross-country relatives, past neighbors, family friends, or other folks you share good relationships with.

Tackle House Projects Together

Before your kids get too busy with classes again, consider having them help you around the house. Home improvement projects make excellent opportunities to bond with your partner and children. As an example, if you’re in the middle of completing a basement renovation during this time, have everyone pitch in once it comes time to paint. Similarly, if you plan to redecorate the bedrooms, encourage each family member to hang décor or rearrange their own furniture. You may even want to venture outside and have everyone help out with the garden. Once you start fixing up your home, there will always be more to do—and more to take on together.

Get Outside

There are numerous ways you can enjoy the outdoors, especially during this time of year. For example, summer presents the perfect opportunity to picnic. All you need to do is to create a delectable spread at home, then walk to a nearby park and share some good food and conversation. If you’re not up for that adventure, it’s also worth trying out different outdoor games in the backyard. If your family is up for a challenging escapade, camp at a nearby campground—just be on the lookout for COVID-19 restrictions.

And there you have it—our picks for things your family must do before summer ends. For even more ideas, see what folks are up to on social media, or look at your local newspaper. Although the pandemic has thrown a wrench in our plans, that doesn’t mean we still can’t make the most of the season.