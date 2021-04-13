Roof repairs are routine for homeowners. Unfortunately, not everyone knows about the common mistakes to avoid when it comes time for their first repair. This guide details three roof repair mistakes to avoid if you want to have a smooth, successful experience. Although these are common novice mistakes, the right preparation can help you avoid them altogether.

Inconsistent Roofing Material

This mistake is equally as frustrating as it is preventable. If you have a shingle roof, you likely know that shingles can break or fall off from time to time. When this happens, although a full roof replacement isn’t always necessary, replacing those broken or missing shingles is. When purchasing new shingles, don’t forget to cross-reference them with your current roof. Why? Because that way, you can avoid buying new shingles that look different from the rest of the roof. Even one different shingle will stick out like a sore thumb among the others.

Ignoring Ventilation Quality

Attic ventilation plays a bigger role in roof quality than some homeowners realize. Having a healthy, unobstructed airflow via attic vents combats moisture buildup in the attic and your roofing materials.

Moisture might not sound like a big issue, but it is. Moisture buildup can lead to mold growth and damage to your roof. It doesn’t hurt that having sufficient attic ventilation also plays a big role in keeping your home at a naturally comfortable temperature. This is one of the top three roof repair mistakes to avoid because it’s easy to forget that the space below your roof has a major effect on the material above.

The DIY Approach

There are many spots around the house that homeowners like to spruce up with a DIY approach—from the garage to the garden. Taking a DIY approach to home improvement and maintenance can be immensely beneficial, but exactly what tasks you can do will vary depending on your skill level. If you’re not a roofing expert, don’t try to install or even repair your roof.

There are multiple advantages of hiring roofing contractors, one of the biggest being their reliable work quality. If you want to get the most out of your roofing material, especially higher quality materials such as metal or slate, hire a professional contractor who has experience with that material when making repairs or installing a new roof entirely.