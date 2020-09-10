Timeline set for Poplar waterline project

The town has released a construction schedule as it prepares to undergo a “complicated” 2-mile waterline project along one of the busiest corridors in Collierville.

The project is one of the largest infrastructure improvement projects in Collierville’s history.

In July, the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $4.16 million contract with Argo Construction Corporation to install around 12,000-feet of piping down Poplar Ave. between Collierville-Arlington and Byhalia roads.

Board members approved $5 million for the waterline project in the 2017-18 fiscal year budget.

Because the waterline is on a state route, the plan had to meet TDOT design standards.

Due to the sheer scale of the project and the traffic implications, work will be done in 12 phases over nearly two years.

The first two phases will be completed over 115 days this summer and fall.

They consist of the installation of waterlines from Eastley Street to Mt. Pleasant Road.

“We’re going to try not to disrupt Poplar traffic too much,” Town Engineer Dale Perryman said. “But this will have a big impact on traffic.”

Perryman said that brochures will be distributed to residents and businesses along Poplar Ave. to inform them of the coming changes.

Noting the impact of the project, Perryman said that all of the town’s departments will likely lend a hand at some point.

The first phase has a tentative start date of Sept. 19, as long as construction preparations go as planned. Phase 1 will encompass Eastley Street to Fletcher Road. The Collierville-Arlington Eastley Street intersection will be closed to reconstruct the existing waterline.

“The work in the intersection is scheduled at night, once connections have been made Poplar will be down to two lanes (east bound/west bound) from Eastley Street to Fletcher Road while the waterline is being installed in Poplar. We have mapped out detour routes for this phase as well as the remaining phases of the project,” said Perryman.

CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE

Summer – Fall 2020

Eastley Street to Fletcher Street – Tentative start date September 19; 50 Construction Days

Fletcher Road to Mt. Pleasant Road – 65 Days

Winter – Spring 2021

Mt. Pleasant Road to Main Street – 50 Days

Main Street to Walnut Street – 55 Days

Summer – Fall 2021

Walnut Street to Peterson Lake Road – 45 Days

Peterson Lake Road – intersection – 5 Days

Peterson Lake Road to Cooper Street – 60 Days

Cooper Street to Maynard Way – 100 Days

Winter – Spring 2022

Maynard Way to U.S. 72 – 75 Days

U.S. 72 to Old Byhalia Road – 45 Days

Summer 2022

Old Byhalia Road to Byhalia Road – 60 Days

Byhalia Road to End of Project – 25 Days

Total: 635 Construction Days