As a community, we look toward the future and to greater technological advances. But we can always look back on our history as a rural community. Farming was part of our start as a county, and it still helps fuel Shelby County today.

We care about our farmers and the time and resources they put into producing the food we eat. That means we care about them having the tools they need to do their jobs well. Ahead, we’ve compiled our best tips for improving the longevity of your farm equipment.

Do Inspections Regularly

There are a lot of large-scale disasters that can put a tractor or harvester out of commission. But more often, equipment faces smaller issues that go unaddressed for a long time. As difficult as it is to stop your normal run of farm duties, you should stop and look for those small issues. Smaller issues are quicker and cheaper to fix than more significant problems and this prevents the equipment from breaking down during work.

Remember Lubrication

If you take two rough, hard objects and rub them together, you would expect both objects to acquire some damage. This is what happens inside your tractor’s engine or final drive. If you can reduce the friction between the metal parts, you can reduce wear and tear, increasing the lifespan of farm equipment.

Try utilizing gear oil as a lubricant between the moving parts of the engine. Replace this oil after about 100 working hours to maintain the proper lubrication of the machine.

Use Equipment Correctly

As a farmer, chances are, you know what you’re doing as far as using your equipment is concerned. However, someone else working on your property may not know the best way to use your equipment. For example, they may drive recklessly or fail to properly balance a load. This can lead to accidents that can wear your machinery down early.