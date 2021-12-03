Forklift equipment is at the heart of warehousing facilities. With their ability to transport thousands of pounds of product in minutes, these devices are essential for maintaining operational efficiency and shipping protocols. However, even though forklifts are helpful, they aren’t entirely safe. Like any piece of heavy equipment, forklifts have the potential to cause a series of catastrophic accidents. Here are some tips for safely operating a forklift in a warehouse to protect yourself and your coworkers.

Wear the Right Clothing

First, you want to ensure you dress properly to run a forklift. Since working with these machines puts you close to its moving components, you must have the necessary gear to minimize the risk. This includes closed-toe work boots, safety glasses, hard hats, and high-visibility jackets. Wearing these garments is one of the standard OSHA forklift safety rules that all operators must follow. So this tip is essential for both protecting yourself and remaining legally compliant.

Equip the Right Tires

You’ll also want to equip your forklift with the right tires for safe indoor operation. For these machines to maintain the balance to transport heavy items across a warehouse, they must have enough traction on the floor. Stable tire grip ensures optimal control for the driver and makes running a forklift much safer for everyone in the vicinity. For this reason, premium forklift tires are necessary. They can reduce marking while maximizing traction, keeping the machine performing at its best.

Maintain Clear Driving Paths

Another crucial tip for safely operating a forklift in a warehouse is to maintain clear pathways. Obstacles present some of the largest hazards when you’re maneuvering a forklift. Forklifts can move out of the way quickly. However, they may not keep their balance when making sharp or unexpected turns. They’re also large and clunky, making it difficult to avoid obstacles in general. Because of this, warehouse cleanliness plays a major role in preventing forklift accidents.

Implement a Floor Marking System

In addition to keeping your warehouse floors clean and tidy, you should mark designated forklift paths. As with driving a car, signs can indicate when pedestrians or other hazards are nearby. They can also indicate where you can maneuver your forklift safely. As a result, abiding by these rules can keep others out of danger and make it easier for you to know where to go.