After so many months of exercising at home, you might feel bored with your current routine. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, making a return to the gym may not even be in your plans. This can cause you to feel frustrated with yourself and your home workouts. Don’t let these feelings stop you from achieving your goals. Instead, find a way to change things up. Read this guide for some helpful tips to improve your home fitness.

Different Types of Strength Training at Home

Does your current routine incorporate strength training? Many people are turned off by the idea of building muscle at home due to the fact that they don’t have heavy weights or fancy equipment. But the truth is that your at-home strength training can be just as effective as at the gym.

Your body weight is all you need to effectively train your muscles. If you feel as if your body weight isn’t enough, it may be because you’re not properly exercising your muscles. There are so many at-home lower-body and upper-body workouts that can improve your home fitness. The main key here is to try different strength training workouts to find something that works for your routine.

HIIT

Have you ever completed a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout? If you haven’t, you’re definitely missing out. This type of exercise is great for being stuck at home because equipment is rarely needed. If your life currently consists of working from home or virtual learning, you may have limited time to exercise. If this is the case, you have an even greater reason to give it a try.

HIIT workouts can make your routine effective in as little as 10 minutes. Due to the intense and quick periods of active movement and shorter moments of rest, you’re sure to get your heart rate up in no time.

Outdoor Runs

While HIIT is a great cardio workout, nothing can really top going for a run. If you’ve been stuck on your treadmill, take a break and step off. Instead, you can switch up your running routine by taking things outside. You can visit new parks, trails, and cities to run in. Make things fun and branch out to something new.

Switch Up Your Home Gym

If you’re currently exercising in one specific location, change things up. After doing the same routine in the same four walls, you’re probably in need of something new. You can go from your bedroom to the living room. Or, if you’re currently in your basement, dedicate a space in another part of your home to be your gym.

If you really want that extra motivation, consider giving your space a makeover that will give it the gym aesthetic it’s been missing. You can do this by purchasing affordable equipment you don’t already own. Things like yoga blocks, resistance bands, or a yoga ball will all do the trick. Don’t be afraid to get creative—after all, this is your space to make the best of.

Now that you have some helpful tips to improve your home fitness, you’re ready to dominate your goals. Stay on track and you can achieve anything you set your mind to.