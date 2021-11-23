‘Tis the Season in Germantown

The holiday season is among us and with countless events going on in Germantown, there is something to spark even the Grinch’s holiday spirit.

So, don’t get your tinsel in a tangle and miss out on any of the holly jolly events here in town throughout the months of November and December.

Germantown Animal Shelter

‘Tis the season to snap the cutest and probably the most hilarious photo of your pet with Santa Claus and the Grinch to share with your friends and family.

The Friends of the Germantown Animal Shelter will be hosting a festive photo shoot on Saturday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Germantown City Hall, 1930 South Germantown Road.

All house pets are welcome. For a $10 donation, you will receive a 5 minute photo window with Santa and the Grinch. Participants must bring their own phone or camera and the Shelter will have elves on hand to help take the photo. All proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Germantown Animal Shelter.

• Germantown Train Depot Museum

A little elf told us that Santa Claus will be available for pictures at the Germantown Train Depot Museum on December 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Train Depot Museum is located at 2260 West Street. Children can also drop off their letters for Santa. The rain date is Sunday, December 5. This event is sponsored by the Germantown Historical Commission. Mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged.

City of Germantown

• Holiday Tree Lighting (November 26 at 5 p.m.)

Watching the first flicker of the white lights on the Holiday Tree is a long standing tradition in Germantown.

Families gather in Municipal Square to sing holiday songs with the Germantown Community Chorus, toast marshmallows and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season as a community.

Afterward, comes the much anticipated lighting of the tree. Following the festivities, merrymakers can enjoy refreshments and even visit with Santa at Municipal Park. No rain date.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting starts at 5:30 p.m.

• Holiday Lighting Contest (now through December 6)

It is time to deck the halls and get into the spirit of the holidays! Put your lighting skills to the test and compete for the ultimate bragging rights through the Germantown Beautification Commission’s Holiday Lighting Contest. All Germantown residents and businesses are invited to enter the contest by submitting an evening photo of your home or business lighting display by using the form at https://forms.gle/3URomg4PUDgT9U5y7.

Members of the Beautification Commission will vote on the winners during their meeting on Monday, December 6.

Voting will take place in the following categories: traditional, traditional doorway, children’s Christmas, religious, lights galore, business, subdivision entrance and best of show.

After all entries are submitted, a map will be posted to social media and the City’s website so you and your family can take a drive and admire all the beautiful light displays.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at (901) 757-7375.

• Germantown Holiday Parade (December 11 at 2 p.m.)

Lining the city streets, residents watch as decorated floats, school groups, clubs and booming marching bands slowly make their way along the parade route.

Be sure to stay until the end to get a glimpse of Santa aboard a Germantown Fire truck.

This year, the Porter-Leath Toy Truck will be leading the parade and collecting new, unwrapped toys for children.

The parade begins at the corner of Kimbrough Road and Farmington Boulevard, proceeds west on Farmington Boulevard to Exeter Road, turns north on Exeter Road and ends at the Germantown Athletic Club. The rain date is December 12.

For more information or if your group would like to participate, contact Michelle Forbert at 751-7638 or MForbert@Germantown-TN.gov.

Saddle Creek

Holiday Pop-Up Market (November 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Join us at Anthropologie on Saturday, November 20, to mingle and make merry while you shop!

Local businesses include:

The Beanstalk Collective

Comeback Coffee

Karen Radiloff Art

Mili’s Flowers & Gifts

WinterArts (November 27 through December 24)

WinterArts, The South’s Premiere Holiday Artists’ Market, presents its 13th annual showcase of exceptional and unique hand-crafted works by our region’s finest Artists. This year’s stellar collection of Holiday gift ideas crafted in glass, metal, wood, fiber, and clay; plus, jewelry, and more, will be staged at Saddle Creek South next to Brooks Brothers.

Open daily from November 27 through December 24

Mondays through Thursdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays – 12 to 5 p.m.

WinterArts is staged by ArtWorks Foundation, a 501{c}3 non-profit focused on helping artists grow, in their business and their work, through programs including exhibitions and education initiatives.

We also award scholarships for advanced study workshops at schools for Fine-Craft and are working to establish an endowment to fund Emergency Relief Grants to help area artists resume careers derailed by disasters or catastrophic illness.

Holiday Kick-Off (December 3, 6 to 8 p.m.)

Kick off the 2021 holiday season with an outdoor screening of The Polar Express, train rides and a visit from Santa!

The All Aboard! event will be taking place at Saddle Creek North, in the parking lot immediately adjacent to J.Crew. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place on Saturday, December 4th, at 6 p.m.