Top 8 of the Most Dangerous Jobs in Construction

Due to its very nature, the construction industry boasts a fair share of hazards. From operating heavy machinery to climbing to great heights, workers face the possibility of unintentional property damage, injury, and even death on a daily basis. Thankfully, modern safety measures mitigate these risks. Yet despite safety training, protective equipment, and other precautions, some jobs are just downright dangerous no matter what measures you take. Discover the top eight most dangerous jobs in construction.

High-Rise Construction Workers

The most dangerous job in construction is that of a high-rise worker. These workers face incredible dangers, from working at extreme heights to exposure to harsh weather conditions. Working with concrete and operating cranes is also extremely dangerous.

Roofers

Out of the entire construction industry, roofers have one of the highest rates of fatal injuries. Despite the available safety measures, the injury and death rate continue to rise. This is thought to be a result of neglecting to use fall protection and not adhering to safety procedures.

Iron and Steel Workers

Next to roofers, iron and steel workers have one of the highest fatal injury rates across the entire construction industry. This is due to the frequent use of scaffolding and exposure to countless hazards.

Extraction Workers and Heavy Machinery Operators

The second most common cause of death in the construction industry is being struck by an object, be it a piece of machinery or flying debris. Because extraction workers and operators of heavy machinery work in such close contact with heavy equipment, they are at the highest risk of being struck.

General Laborers

While the title sounds unassuming, general laborers face a great deal of danger while on the job. From excavating and working in trenches, to climbing scaffolding to using blowtorches, general laborers are exposed to many hazards. To mitigate some of the risk, many companies will enforce precautions such as fall protection and interlocks on construction hoist enclosures.

Electricians

When your job involves electricity and wires, it’s not surprising that you’d face a significant amount of danger while you work. To make things slightly more unnerving, electricians must work in a variety of conditions. Old wiring, improper wiring, new construction sites—the list goes on.

Power Tool Operators

Power tools are used on every construction site. And while they’re a jobsite staple, they can still pose a significant safety hazard. Individuals that work with power tools on a repeated basis face the risk of overconfidence. Having used the tools so many times before, some choose to bypass safety precautions and rely on autopilot. However, this can be a dangerous mistake.

Demolition Workers

Individuals who work in the demolition sector face serious risk due to the unpredictable nature of the job. The good news is that careful planning and calculations can mitigate several dangers that demolition workers face.