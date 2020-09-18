During the fall, the leaves change colors and the nights grow longer. It’s no surprise our wardrobes change as well. With a new season, figuring out what to wear isn’t so easy. Having a range of go-to items makes putting outfits together a breeze. Read this article to find out the top men’s fall fashion staples you’ll want to add to your closet.

Sweaters

The fall season calls for layers and warm outfits. Sweaters are fashion staples that can help you attain both. You want to give yourself a range of options by styling your outfits with different colors and cloths. Below are a few sweater options to add to your closet:

Knit Sweaters

Knit sweaters are great for your fall wardrobe because of their versatility. They can be styled with any kind of bottoms. Whether you throw on some jeans or trousers, they both pair great. Knit sweaters are also a thick enough cloth that you may not even need a jacket.

Wool Sweaters

Another thick option is a wool sweater. These cozy pieces can come with a short or raised collar, allowing your outfit to stand out even more. Wool sweaters go great with layers. Consider wearing a button-up shirt underneath to complete your look.

Jackets

The fun part about fall is that there are so many different ways to layer up. Jackets are fashion must-haves that brings variety to your wardrobe. There are many different jacket styles to choose from. Having different styles in your closet allows you to complete your fashionable outfit in a matter of minutes. Some jacket options include:

Denim Jackets

Denim jackets are a fall essential. They are the perfect finishing touch to your outfit. You can dress them up by pairing a nice warm scarf on top. Or they can add style to an athleisure-inspired outfit. They can even be paired with denim jeans. Denim sets are appropriate at any time of the year.

Fleece Jackets

Fleece jackets are a great fashion staple to have in your wardrobe for the fall. They bring so much warmth and comfort for the cooler fall weather. And despite their simplicity, they can really tie together your outfit.

Shoes

Your outfit wouldn’t be complete without a killer pair of shoes. Fall is a great time to step out of your comfort zone. Ditch the sneakers and explore the different stylish options that are out there. Below are some must-haves for your fall lookbook.

Loafers

Loafers are a great addition to your closet because they bring comfort and style. There are also various kinds of loafers you can get, from leather to suede, and they’re all great for the season.

Boots

Boots are essential for the fall. They pair up wonderfully with jeans and trousers. And, like many of the other pieces mentioned here, boots come with variety. Whether you like a taller option or a short combat-style, both are great for the cooler weather.

With the seasons changing, now is the perfect time to explore your sense of self. There are so many different styles you can wear to show off your personality. Be sure to add these top men’s fall fashion staples to your closet.