Everyone knows the Ford Mustang is a powerful car. As one of the original 1960s muscle cars, it has proven throughout time that it can hold its weight—literally. Its engines are so powerful that they pull up to 420 lb of torque power. Check out these top Mustang engines of all time to see how the legacy car became more powerful throughout the ages.

4.7L Windsor (1964-1968)

The 4.7L Windsor V8 was one of the first engines used for the Ford Mustang. From 1964 to 1967, the engine was a powerhouse for its time. The Windsor Hi-Po V8 used a four-barreled carburetor to supply a whopping 271 bhp and 312 lb of torque. It was the most powerful engine option for the Mustang from 1964 to 1966.

7.0L Cobra Jet (1967-1970)

After 1967, Ford offered an even more powerful engine: the 7.0L Cobra Jet V8. The Cobra Jet was designed as an alternative to the 6.4L FE engine in the Ford Thunderbird. By 1968, the 7.0L Cobra Jet offered 335 bhp and 440 lb of torque. Due to its intensity, this engine was commonly used in the Shelby, Shelby GT350, and Mustang GT trim styles.

5.0L EFI HO (1986-1993)

Skipping ahead to the third-generation Mustang, the 5.0L EFI HO offered amazingly fast performance and high speeds for its time. The 302-cu EFI HO was a Windsor engine. The 1980s proved to be the demise of muscle car culture as Mustang sales dropped considerably. Not to mention, engines were designed with safety in mind. Nevertheless, this one was still reliable and fast. Electronic fuel injection gave the lightweight Fox-body chassis 225 bhp.

5.0L Coyote (2011-Present)

Lastly, today’s 5.0L Cobra V8 engine ranks as one of the top Mustang engines of all time because of its use in many high-profile Mustang models. These include the Mustang GT, Bullitt, GT 350, and GT500. In its 2011 inception, the Coyote featured 420 bhp and 390 lb of torque. Ford later upgraded the engine to feature 435 bhp and 400 lb of torque. As of 2018, the 5.0L Coyote V8 offers 460 bhp and 420 lb of torque, making it one of the most powerful Mustang engines ever.