When the time comes to sell your home, you’ll probably want to get it done quickly. Whether you’re starting a new job in another city or don’t want to deal with months of open houses and negotiations, we can help. Here are the top tips to make sure you sell your house quickly!

Price To Sell

While no one wants to price their home too low, setting a high price can kill any interest in your house. Buyers don’t want to negotiate too much, so your best bet for a quick sale is to price your house competitively. Your realtor can help you get an idea of comparable homes in the area to arrive at a realistic price. If you want it sold as soon as possible, consider pricing your house slightly lower.

Declutter and Depersonalize

When buyers come to your home for a tour, they want to picture themselves in the space. Any clutter in your home detracts from that ability, as does significant personalization. Take down family photographs and consider repainting any uniquely colored walls to more neutral options. You can also rent a storage space and take out bulky furniture pieces to make certain rooms feel more open.

Improve Curb Appeal

Buyers will drive right past an “open house” sign if the home doesn’t look inviting from the outside. Get rid of any weeds or overgrown plants, mow the lawn, and consider planting some flowers. You can also apply a fresh coat of paint to the front door as the finishing touch!

Sell to a Cash Buyer

For the quickest selling experience, you can sell your house to a cash buyer, who will usually purchase it as-is. Many other buyers want to see an updated kitchen and bathroom, but cash buyers don’t need to! Opting for a cash buyer comes with plenty of advantages, but the biggest is that you can avoid repairs (and thereby keep more money).

Now that you know these top tips to make sure you sell your house, close the deal quickly and start the next part of your life!