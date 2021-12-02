No one wants to spend more on electricity and water than they have to, but most Americans miss out on significant savings. With a few simple changes, you can cut down on your monthly bills. From purchasing Energy Star products to installing timers, here are the top tips to reduce your home energy bill.

Switch to Energy Star

Whenever you’re in the market for new appliances or lights, look for the Energy Star label. These products are rated for efficient energy usage and can drastically reduce the power needed to achieve everyday tasks. You can use Energy Star lights, ovens, washers, dryers, and dishwashers to save big on monthly bills.

Utilize Timers

It’s way too easy to forget about a kitchen light and leave it on overnight. If you make this mistake often, it’ll start to add up to a significant amount of wasted money. Your best bet for avoiding this issue is to put all your lights on timers.

You can have them switch on a few minutes before you wake up and set them to shut down a few minutes after your usual bedtime. You’ll never need to touch a light switch again!

Go Low-Flow

Low-flow showerheads and faucets can help reduce your water bill exponentially. If you enjoy spending time in the shower, there’s no telling how much it costs you every month. There’s no need to kick the habit; purchase a low-flow showerhead and enjoy shower-singing for as long as you want!

Update Your Insulation

Warmth escaping in the winter and cool air escaping in the summer are surefire ways to make your heating and cooling systems work harder than they need to. There are tons of benefits to updating your insulation, but lower energy bills are the most appealing.

Now that you know the top tips for reducing your home energy bill, you can enjoy the same home life for less money!