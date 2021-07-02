Did you know that you can customize your car a lot like you can customize your home? Think of your vehicle as a shell. You can’t change the shape, and you also can’t shift the location of crucial parts. But when it comes to the paint and everything inside—the internal components, the seats, the décor on your rearview mirror and dashboard, and more—you’re in complete control. Here are the top ways to customize your vehicle and imbue it with character and charm.

Make It Cool

Wish your car looked a bit nicer? Maybe you picked up an old but trusty used vehicle from a dealership. It was a steal for the price, but it’s getting harder and harder to ignore the damaged paint and outdated interior design.

Luckily, these cosmetic problems are simple and inexpensive to fix. You can get a scratch repair kit from your local auto store to remove any superficial scratches and then hire a professional (unless you’re brave enough to DIY your expensive vehicle) to repaint or wax the exterior.

Don’t like the way your seats look? What about the steering wheel? No worries. Consider getting covers. There are covers for just about everything in a car. Seat covers, steering wheel covers, gear shift head covers… you name it. To the fashionable car owner’s delight, there are endless ways to glam up your vehicle.

Make It Powerful

Not satisfied with your car’s performance? Old, worn down, and generally inefficient components can put a damper on your drives. But there’s good news. You can change the components of your vehicle, too. The next top way to customize your vehicle is to make it powerful.

There are hundreds of engine mods designed to boost performance, but some of the best include performance modules, cold air intakes, and turbo/superchargers, all of which add a substantial amount of horsepower and torque while improving fuel economy.

Make It Comfortable

You love your car, but driving for more than a few minutes gives you terrible back, arm, and leg pain. An uncomfortable car is no fun to drive. But don’t fear—a few simple additions can make your car cozy.

You can get a lumbar support cushion, a seatbelt cover, and a memory foam steering wheel cover. And if you hate having the sun obscure your vision, you can get a windshield sunshade. These mods will help improve the ergonomics of your vehicle. To ramp up the coziness, you can also diffuse essential oils in the air and play calming music over the radio while you’re driving.