Traffic easements donated for stop light

The traffic flow along Germantown’s growing medical district is slated to get a bit smoother.



Last week, the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved three easements that will allow for the construction of a new traffic signal on Wolf River Blvd. at the eastern driveway of Campbell Clinic.



All of the property owners are donating the necessary easements.



A property easement is a legal situation in which the title to a specific piece of land remains with the landowner, but another person or organization is given the right to use that land for a distinct purpose.



The city initially planned to move forward with another traffic signal at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Crestwyn Hills Drive.



However, budgeting difficulties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic will not permit the city to construct both with funds from the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.



The design phase for both projects is 90 percent complete.

Construction bids will be sought for the project this March.



Campbell Clinic has invested approximately $47.3 million in real and personal property within the community. The new four-story medical facility was opened in late 2019.



“Campbell Clinic has called Germantown home for more than a quarter-century, and our new construction project on Wolf River Blvd. cements our commitment to this community for many years to come,” said Campbell Clinic CEO George Hernandez. “We’re honored to be part of a thriving medical corridor.”