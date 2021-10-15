Unbeaten Dragons down rival Houston

Clinging to a 7-3 lead at halftime, Collierville scored 14 points in the third quarter to eventually pick up a 28-10 win against rival Houston last Thursday at home.

The Dragons are now 8-0 on the season heading into a well deserved Fall Break.

Neither team was able to score in the first quarter, with Houston kicker George Vezina scoring on a 41-yard field gold in the second quarter. Collierville scored its first touchdown thanks to senior linebacker Donovan Mathena’s 21-yard scoop and score in the second quarter.

The Dragons were paced by running back Troy Martin’s 55 yards on 17 attempts and two touchdowns in the game. Martin was returning from an ankle sprain. Quarterback Houston Wilhelm completed 12-of-24 passes for 120 yards for the Dragons. He completed five passes to Tyler Collier for 79 yards, two receptions to Jett Frame for 19 yards and one reception to John Hampton for 23 yards.

Houston would score its first and only touchdown in the second half on a run from Damon Sisa, who completed the game with 60 yards on 11 carries.

Houston quarterback Jeremiah Salem completed 8-of-14 passes for 106 yards and an interception. Running back Jaylin Momon had 65 yards on 15 carries for the Mustangs.

Tristan Lurry and Zach Marsh led Houston’s receivers with a combined six catches for 88 yards.

In the second half, Collierville backup running back Andy Bell scored a touchdown on a short rush in the red zone.

Houston’s defense was led by Ian Bullock’s seven tackles. Kavion Benton and TJ Edwards each had sacks in the game.

Collierville’s defense was paced by Marcus Lee’s eight tackles. Harrison Craig and Antonio Chambers each had six tackles. Mustang kicker Hudson Hollenbeck completed all four of his extra point attempts.

The Dragons will host 5-3 Bartlett on Oct. 22 in an effort to clinch the regular season Region 8-6A title.

Houston (4-4) will host Arlington on Oct. 22. The Tigers are coming off of their largest loss (56-0 to Germantown) in the school’s 15-year history.

Photo by Roger Cotton