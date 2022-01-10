Business leaders may spend years developing a product, perfecting every last detail, and then completely overlook a vital component: the returns policy. No businessman or woman wants to think a person will return their product, but someone inevitably will. When that time comes, it’s important to have the right foundation to manage the process. Business leaders should read useful tips for making a smooth returns process to help develop that structure.

Use Straightforward Language

Consumers often look at a product’s return policy before making a purchase. If your process is so full of jargon and legalese that consumers feel like they need a law degree to understand it, you need to revise it. Keep it simple, straightforward, and try to make it so it won’t confuse a customer. For instance, if your product comes to the customer already damaged, they’re not likely to be patient about further obstacles.

Remove Obstacles for Exchanges

Many online returns are for sizing-related purposes. If a customer wants to make an exchange or asks for store credit, it shows they want to stay on as your customer; they only need to make a slight alteration. You must not tarnish the relationship by making it difficult for them to get an exchange.

To do this, maintain large return windows, simplify the process as much as possible, and don’t charge for return shipping. Otherwise, you may turn customers away.

Provide Upfront Information

The next item on this list of useful tips for making a smooth returns process is to provide upfront information. As a business owner, you must find the balance between providing the right amount of information and making sure your customers don’t feel overwhelmed. Your policy page should offer details like:

The return window length.

What they can’t return.

How long do exchanges or refunds take?

How to begin the returns process.

You shouldn’t put sizing or legalities on your policy page. This information can go on separate pages.