Although it is known that Germantown is a community where residents are engaged and give their time freely through City boards and commissions, as ushers at GPAC and as active members of local civic clubs, the volunteer effort at the COVID-19 vaccination site made it all the more evident that volunteers are an important part of what makes Germantown such a special place to live.



As a result, the City communications team started to look around and noticed that there are people in the Germantown community who personify kindness and generosity and the idea of a volunteer spotlight was born.

In the coming months, we will routinely share the stories of those people who give their time and energy to benefit others.

The city’s first volunteer spotlight shines on John Johnson who caught our attention at the Germantown COVID-19 vaccination site.

A resident of Germantown since 1992, John retired from his role as a deputy chief with the Memphis Police Department and found himself struggling without something to occupy his time.



In 2006, he participated in Leadership Germantown and an avid volunteer was born.



“Everyone, regardless of age, should consider giving some of their time to help others. It keeps you busy and for the older generation, like me, gives you a purpose in life,” Johnson said. “It is time to give back,” he added.



John remains a member of the Leadership Germantown Alumni Association. He has been a member of the Germantown Public Safety Education Commission, whose members coordinate Safety City each year with the Germantown Police and Fire Departments, since 2017.

He also serves in a non-medical volunteer capacity at the Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital and after filling the role of president of the English Meadows Neighborhood Association for many years, he now serves as a member of the board.

Outside of Germantown, John is a secretary of the Association of City Retired Employees which is dedicated to helping retirees, widows and widowers of retirees dealing with the City of Memphis on retirement, healthcare benefits and other issues.



When asked about his most rewarding volunteer experience, John quickly answered, “Top of my list was serving as a volunteer at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church.

I saw first- hand the dedication and tireless work of the other volunteers, paramedics from the Germantown and Collierville Fire Departments and FEMA. All of us wanted to be a part of getting this virus under control.”

John worked over 70 hours at the Germantown vaccination alone.



Wondering how you can get involved in volunteering? Visit Germantown-TN.gov/Volunteer.