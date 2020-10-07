There always seems to be a new interior design style that’s getting all the attention, but some styles are timeless. The rustic style is one that has stood the test of time. The problem is, if you’ve never had a rustic-styled home before, then most people don’t know where to begin because there are so many options. We’re going to break down some easy ways to achieve a rustic look in your home and some basic principles in our guide below; read on to learn more.

Incorporate Earthy Colors and Textures

You can’t have a rustic home without having earthy colors throughout the home; think browns, tans, greens, rust reds, and greys. The way you incorporate the colors is entirely up to you—there’s no right or wrong way to do it. Many people like to use a variety of decoration pieces, such as wicker baskets or old picture frames, to incorporate the different colors and textures. There is, however, one very specific feature that no rustic home is complete without—wood.

All the Wood Tones

Possibly the most definitive feature of rustic interior design is incorporating wood and a variety of wood tones into your home. If you’re a fan of wood, rustic interior design is perfect for you because you can literally incorporate wood however you want. A lot of people will make couches out of pallets, install hardwood flooring, and use reclaimed wood wherever possible. Reclaimed wood is naturally stunning, and it’s environmentally friendly. Just make sure you do some research about mixing wood tones in your home to avoid your home feeling overwhelming.

Repurpose Old Furniture

A great way to add character to your rustic home is by finding vintage furniture and refinishing it. There are endless options to incorporate vintage furniture in alternative ways. Some people have found an old dresser and transformed it into their sink cabinet in their bathroom or kitchen. That’s the fun of rustic décor—you can get as creative as you want.

There are dozens of ways to achieve a rustic look in your home, and you can even merge the rustic style with other interior design styles. One of the coolest styles is rustic and industrial interior design merged together. Ultimately, you need to find what fits your personality best and make sure your home reflects that. The most important part is to find a way to have fun during the process.