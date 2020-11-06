In today’s day and age, internet access is a must-have for all homes. With the internet, you can look up useful information, connect to other people, watch various forms of media, and work. The problem for some is the costs involved with getting internet can be a bit high. With these ways to save money when setting up internet, you can make it more feasible for your budget.

Buy a Modem or Router

When you get internet access from a service provider, they’ll provide you with a modem or router to establish your network. However, some providers charge you a monthly fee for renting the modem or router they’ve given you. Rather than fall prey to this practice, you can take a look at the device you currently have, then go out and purchase your own while returning the rented one. Doing this early on will save you a significant amount of money and time.

Get a Lower-Speed Plan

The internet plans pushed by service providers aren’t always necessary for every customer. If you don’t use your internet heavily, consider moving to a lower-speed plan. This way, you won’t be paying for extra speed potential you don’t even take advantage of. If you’re concerned about the lesser speed impacting video watching, you can rest assured that won’t be hindered greatly. The basic plans of most service providers should still be sufficient for common activities such as watching YouTube videos or Netflix shows.

Make Your Own Ethernet Cables

If you’re opting to switch to a wired connection with Ethernet instead of Wi-Fi, you can conserve funds by making your own cables instead of buying them. This way to save money when setting up internet will require you to know how to cut long stretches of raw cable down to the length you want, as well as how to attach connector heads to the cable’s ends. Luckily, there are plenty of guides online that teach you how to do this. For example, with a simple Google search you can learn how to select the correct connector, as well as how to use the correct tool for peeling away cable jackets.