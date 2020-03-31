Between the hustle and bustle of work, school, and extracurricular activities, it can be hard to find time to simply sit down and enjoy your family’s company. Make family time a priority now, while your children are still young and you still have the energy to run and play with them. Your children will enjoy any opportunity to spend time with you, and they will carry the memories of your time together throughout their entire lives. Below are some great ways to spend more time with your family, from big adventures to awesome activities at home.

Join a class

One of the best ways to spend more time with your family is to join a class together. Many park districts offer family-oriented classes in a wide range of areas. Try to choose a class that plays into your child’s interests, as well as your own. Painting, dance, and exercise classes are a great option for children of all ages. For older children, consider choosing a class in a more niche area of study, such as cooking, knitting, or pottery. Bonding over a shared skill will help bring your family closer together and may even provide you with some valuable insight that you can carry into daily family life.

Take up a hobby

If you’d prefer to take your learning experience into your own hands, consider taking up a new hobby from the comfort of your home. Your shared hobby can be as structured or as flexible as you’d like. Try to spend at least one day a week engaging in your hobby together. Even spending one night a week cooking together as a family will help you become closer and provide the family with some much-needed quality time. Some great hobbies your family can take up include gardening, cooking, and exercising. You can also have a more –loosely-structured schedule and partake in an impromptu dance break or jam session with your family.

Plan a vacation

Sometimes the best way to connect with your family is to simply get away from it all. Planning a family vacation, even a brief one, will provide you the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with one another. When planning a family vacation, be sure to choose activities that appeal to everyone. It’s also important that you don’t overpack your schedule, as this might cause you to spend more time worrying about your itinerary than spending time with one another. If a destination getaway isn’t quite in the cards, consider planning a family staycation instead. Set up a fort in your family room, and hunker down together for a fun day of board games, movies, and snacks.