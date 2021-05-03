Have you tried every minor upgrade under the sun—planting a garden, installing new lighting, incorporating new decor—but you’re still not satisfied with your home’s exterior? If minor upgrades aren’t working, consider a larger renovation. Larger renovations can prove more time-consuming and costlier than smaller projects, but they’re often worth it in terms of effectiveness and the value they add to your home. Here are some ways to upgrade the exterior of your home.

Swap the Siding

The siding on your home won’t last forever. You need to refinish it every five years and replace it every ten to 20 years depending on the material. If your home’s siding is beyond repair, replacing it could bring new life to the exterior. You can choose from many different kinds of siding. You can get log and shake siding for a more rustic appearance, or clapboard siding for something more modern.

Reconsider Your Shingles

Investing in new shingles is another great way to upgrade the exterior of your home. If your home is on the older side, you might notice that the roof shingles are flat and arranged in a simple pattern. In the past, people usually made shingles from asphalt. Roofs across the nation featured extremely similar textures and colors. Today, you have a lot more options. You can choose between materials such as asphalt, slate, metal, and wood. You can even select from a wide variety of colors, from natural tones to bolder, brighter colors such as hunter green or Biscayne blue.

Consider a New Color

If you want to increase the value of your home and make it look more beautiful at the same time, there’s no better way to do so than painting the exterior. This is one of the cheapest exterior renovations you can undertake. It’s also one of the most worthwhile investments. Usually, you can expect to see a 141-percent return on your investment. To sweeten the deal, a fresh coat of exterior paint will make your home look incredible. You’d be surprised by how much a subtle color change can accomplish.