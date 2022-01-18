With so many knockoffs and clothing copies out there, it can be tough to tell what’s real and what’s going to fall apart after three wears. Thankfully, we’ve got some tried-and-true tips to help you spot clothes that’ll last for years to come. What makes a piece of clothing high-quality, you ask? You’ve come to the right place.

Material Isn’t See-Through

Even lightweight materials shouldn’t be entirely see-through (unless that’s the intention of the piece, of course). Most of the time, when a piece of clothing is sheer, it’s telling you that it won’t last more than a few wears.

There’s no big secret as to why: sheer material contains fewer fibers, so it’s easier to tear. Hold the piece up to the light and look for the outline of your hand on the other side—if you can’t see it, you know the garment will hold up over time.

Passes the Pull Test

The next time you find a piece of clothing that you like, give it a pull and look at the seams. High-quality clothing has tighter stitches and should hold up well against a gentle tug. When you see stitches pull apart and reveal the other side of the garment, you can expect a short life span from that piece.

New Jeans Are Stiff

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is tricky, but don’t discount denim that feels stiff at first. That’s because better denim has a higher thread count, which removes the softer feel you might be used to. In fact, initial stiffness is the best way to tell high-quality denim from the cheap stuff.

After wearing good denim for a little while, you’ll notice your jeans getting more and more comfortable—this is exactly what you’re looking for.

Now that you know what makes a piece of clothing high-quality, perform a pull test and see if it’s see-through next time you’re out shopping to score great outfits without fail.