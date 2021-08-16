When opening your first business, a lot of questions come to mind. What do I have to do to make my business a success? How can I market my business to local consumers?

The good news is that unless your business is in emerging technology, past success for other companies means someone else already wrote the playbook for your success story. There are a few useful strategies when opening your business. Here is what to know when opening your first hair salon in your community.

Write a Comprehensive Business Plan

Just like any other small business, you must write a business plan before opening. Contacting your lawyer, financial planner, and future landlord before writing your business plan helps get things off the ground.

Find out who your customers, suppliers, and other business relationships are so you can maintain each of these relationships. Legally, you must have all the proper licenses and insurance before opening, so make sure all that stuff gets sorted.

Figure Out What Everything Costs

A critical factor of what to know when opening your first hair salon is figuring out how much money you need for startup costs. Reach out to a loan officer from a bank or credit union to apply for a small business loan.

In addition, you’ll need a business accountant to help you plan out your taxes on these expenses. Finding the best prices for products and services helps fight against inflation, but it could take years before your salon becomes profitable.

There are ways to build your clientele quickly but do not expect your business to thrive overnight. It is normal for success to take a long time, even if you are unprofitable in the first year.

Choose Your Location and Staff Wisely

In the short term, you might worry about finding enough people to work for your salon. However, do not fill seats just to hire more hands.

You will receive more long-term benefits by searching for the right people for the job. If your employees are committed to making your business thrive, so will the customers.

You need to gain prior salon experience before starting your own, so try to use ties from your old job to your advantage. Choose a new salon located within one mile of your old job; it will help customers from your former employer find your business.

Overall, your salon needs to foster a sense of community. People don’t just go to the salon for their hair: they go for the experience that the salon gives them. If you follow all these steps and keep close attention to detail, there is nothing that can get in the way of your salon’s success.