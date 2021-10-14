By Kathleen Edelmuth

The Southwind Garden Club takes great pleasure in awarding October Yard Of The Month status to Leslie and Jim Hartigan for their beautifully landscaped residence at 3518 Windgarden Cove in Southwind.

The frontage of this lovely home is meticulously maintained throughout the year.

Plantings include many perfectly trimmed bushes as well as seasonal plantings including these past months a display of yellow Canna lilies.

The Hartigan’s have lived in Southwind for six years and take great pride in their home and it shows.

The Southwind Garden Club is a member of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc., and National Garden Clubs, Inc.