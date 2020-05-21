Zero positive COVID-10 results found at local senior home

The latest COVID-19 tests for nearly 350 employees and healthcare unit residents at The Village at Germantown revealed no evidence of disease, administrators of the nonprofit continuing care retirement community announced on Tuesday.



As part of their ongoing efforts to prevent transmission of the virus at the community, administrators arranged for comprehensive testing of all employees and all residents of The Village’s assisted living, memory care and long-term care units on May 14-15.



“All test results came back negative for COVID-19,” said Michael K. Craft, chief executive officer of The Village. “We are thankful to report 100 percent negative.”



So far, The Village has conducted 574 tests for COVID-19 with negative results for 553. Twelve employees who tested positive have recovered or are recovering at home. Among nine skilled nursing unit residents who tested positive, five have died and four have recovered.



“We have discussed the details of each case with the Center for Disease Control and the Tennessee and Shelby County Health Departments,” Craft said. “Authorities there have concurred with our handling of the cases and they had no further recommendations for us.”



“We share information regularly with our residents and their families and with the media and the general public,” he said. “We are pleased to share the good news of the latest results.”